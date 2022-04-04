TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will provide more information about a gas theft ring that was operating in the Tampa Bay area.

The agency, with the help of the Florida Highway Patrol, said it busted multiple individuals suspected of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of gasoline from pumps across the area.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will share more information about the bust at a 10:30 a.m. press conference on Monday.

