TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and several other others with the HCSO Marine Unit rescued 11 people from a sinking boat Sunday afternoon, according to a news release.

Sheriff Chronister was on patrol with the marine unit for the Tampa Bay AirFest during the flight of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels when a Plant City family lost power and took on water near the Davis Island Yacht Club.

The sheriff helped a total of 11 people, including several children, off the sinking vessel before they were brought back to safety.

(Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)





“Beyond the physical safety that was brought by the rescuers, they went above and beyond to make them feel cared for afterward,” the news release added.

“There was no hesitancy on behalf of the brave men and women of the HCSO Marine Unit, and other agencies, in working together to bring this family back to shore,” Chronister said. “As traumatic and scary as this ordeal was for the adults, and especially the children, we’re glad they were able to count on the kindness of our deputies to calm their nerves, and even get some smiles at the end from a very grateful family.”

Tampa Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Tampa Fire Rescue also assisted in the rescue.

After the 11 boaters were moved safely to shore, the deputies received a round of applause.

“Guys, you work so quickly, you are so fast and so professional,” one woman who was on the boat told deputies. “That’s what our country needs.”

Earlier in the day, Chronister tweeted, “Lots of spectators on the water for today’s @MacDill_AFB Air Show and your Sheriff’s Office is here to keep everyone safe and respond should you need us.”