Hillsborough sheriff investigating inmate death on Thanksgiving

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate who died on Nov. 25 at Tampa General Hospital.

Darryl Lowery, 61, was taken to Tampa General Hospital with an undisclosed medical condition on Nov. 1.

He died nearly a month later, on Thanksgiving.

HCSO said Lowery’s next of kin has been informed of the death and an investigation is ongoing. His inmate record shows that he was jailed for possession of child pornography at the time.

Updates on the investigation will be released by the sheriff’s office.

