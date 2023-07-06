TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is holding a service to honor the life of Master Deputy Robert “Bobby” Howard, who sadly passed away following a traffic crash on Friday, June 23 while off-duty.

The sheriff’s office said Howard, 53, was surrounded by his son Deputy Robert “Bo” Howard, II, family, and loved ones when he passed.

“Master Deputy Howard, with more than 17 years of service, served the citizens of Hillsborough County with distinguishment and the utmost professionalism,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “His dedication to the Sheriff’s Office and commitment to our mission to protect and serve were without question.”

Deputy Howard’s funeral will take place on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Idlewild Baptist Church located at 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd. in Lutz. The service will be open to the public. The funeral service will begin promptly at 11 a.m.

The dress code is business professional and all-black.

“We will hold his family and friends in our hearts as they walk this difficult path,” Chronister added. “I pray with each of you that together we will find the strength to persevere through this difficult time and celebrate the life and lasting legacy of Master Deputy Howard.”