Hillsborough sheriff deputies investigating Seffner homicide

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday evening on the 5000 block of Bogdonoff Drive in Seffner.

The sheriff’s office says deputies received multiple 911 calls at 6:19 p.m. in reference to a man lying in the road and shots fired.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a man unresponsive in the road. He was later pronounced by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Detectives are still on scene as they collect evidence and conduct interviews. There is no suspect or vehicle information to release at this time.

“Right now, we believe this was a targeted shooting, and there is no threat to the public,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I’m asking anyone who may have heard or seen something near Bogdonoff Drive to please contact us with those details.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.