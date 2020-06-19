Hillsborough sheriff deputies investigating homicide

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 11000 block of Honey Hill Drive, in Tampa.

Detectives say they are working to determine the exact time this crime occurred. The victim was last heard from on June 15.

“Our detectives are canvassing the neighborhood, talking with people who may have heard or saw something that can help their investigation,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Anyone who has information on this case, no matter how small the detail, is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.”

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

