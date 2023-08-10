TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — High schools in Hillsborough County will not be offering Advanced Placement Psychology classes to seniors this year, despite a letter from Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. that says courses can be offered under state law.

Diaz sent the letter to superintendents in all Florida counties asking them to “confirm whether Florida students and their parents may expect you to provide the AP Psychology course that remains on Florida’s course code directory.”

Hillsborough County Public Schools plan to offer the Cambridge AICE course instead, School Board Chair Nadia Combs said.

“The D.O.E. might be saying that, but if you really look at the AP Psychology, some of those components would break the law,” Combs explained.

Some elements of AP Psychology deal with content of a sexual nature and the College Board that certifies the class says it must be taught in its entirety for students to receive credit.

“The worst part would be for our students to take the entire class and at the end of the year that credit not count and how it could impact them getting their AA, scholarships,” said Combs.

School Board member Lynn Gray, who once taught the class, says teachers could be open to lawsuits if a parent complains about content in the course, based on the new state law.

“If we get caught in a law or a legal situation, the lawsuit can become, perhaps on the teacher or principal, we don’t know,” said Gray.

Combs says teachers have already received additional training for the Cambridge AICE course, and the textbooks have already been shipped.

The decision impacts more than 1,800 high school students who signed up for the class before the start of the school year.