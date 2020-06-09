Hillsborough schools to pay $1M to family of football player who died during practice

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is getting some closure after the death of their son.

According to Attorney Steve Yerrid, the Hillsborough County School Board is expected to approve a $1 million dollar settlement for the family of Hezekiah Walters, and announce safety measures to keep student athletes safe.

14-year-old Hezekiah Walters, collapsed on June 11 while running drills at Middleton High School in Tampa. The incoming freshman vomited and had a seizure. He was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he later died. Walters was at Middleton High School for preseason football conditioning drills in 90-degree temperatures when he collapsed and died.

An autopsy revealed the 14-year-old died from exertional hyperthermia.

Since his death, two administrators were removed from the school.

In the wake of his death, the District also announced every high school in Hilsborough County will now have an athletic trainer on campus.

Yerrid, an attorney for the family said in a statement, “In gathering suggestions and reviewing various protocols, we are seeking to install the most effective and safety components possible. By working with the School Board rather than litigating against them as an adversary, we have been able to combine our efforts in order to further the safety and welfare of all student-athletes enrolled in our public schools. In doing so, countless lives may be saved and the heartache and suffering these outstanding parents have endured will be spared others. While we cannot bring this fine young man back from his life’s premature end, we can create a better, safer environment for all those that follow in the many years to come. Heze’s life was not lost in vain.”

The school board meeting is at 4 p.m.

