Hillsborough Schools superintendent being questioned for 1-week online learning plan

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The actions of Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis are being questioned after he worked out a plan to bring students back to class after one week of online learning.

The Hillsborough County School Board voted on Aug. 6 to have students spend the first four weeks of school with online learning.

The vote was taken after listening to advice from health care professionals from USF and Tampa General Hospital. The board decided at that time to bring the health care professionals back a second time before taking another vote to bring the students back to class for face to face learning with teachers.

Davis presented the plan to state school officials, but it was rejected.

In an exchange of emails with state officials, Davis presented three plans, and finally only a plan to bring students back to class after one week of online learning was accepted by State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

However, some Hillsborough County School Board members are questioning if Davis had the authority to offer other plans to the state without approval from the elected members of the school board.

“This board never collectively agreed on this one week of e-learning, nobody ever agreed on it. That wasn’t the plan that was voted on on the 23,” said board member, Tamara Shamburger during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Tampa Attorney Shelton Bridges contends Davis exceeded his authority.

“Was he being insubordinate and completely ignoring the school board or did he clandestinely communicate with the school board outside of the public eye to get approval to go do what he did,” Bridges said.

He says Davis should have consulted with the full board in a public meeting before making his decision.

“In this school district, the superintendent answers to the school board. In his previous assignment in Clay County he was an elected official so he pretty much made the decisions himself,” Bridges said.

Davis contends he only took action after consulting with the attorney for the school board.

“Through legal guidance and having a conversation with Mr. Porter that said since the delay was not approved through the department of education that our status reverts back the original plan,” Davis told board members during Tuesday’s meeting.

Government advocate Shelley Reback says Davis acted without authority and may have violated the law with his actions.

“I don’t think it was created in a legal fashion, both because it was not created by the school board and because it was not created by the school board in an open and transparent setting as the Sunshine Act requires,” Reback said.

The actions of the state have been ruled unconstitutional in a statewide lawsuit brought by a Florida Teachers Union.

The ruling by a judge in Tallahassee has been appealed by the state and the ruling has been put on hold pending the outcome of the appeal.

For now, some Hillsborough County students are scheduled to return to class on Aug. 31.

