Hillsborough schools host drive-thru diploma ceremonies for seniors

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Drive-thru diploma ceremonies are underway for the Class of 2020 in Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County Schools spent months working toward having an in-person graduation ceremony at the Florida State Fairgrounds, but due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, those plans were cancelled. The schools district met with medical experts and came to the agreement that hosting large gatherings should be avoided at this time.

Now, schools in the Hillsborough County are hosting drive-thru diploma ceremonies, with a virtual graduation taking place later this month.

8 On Your Side spoke with Chamberlain Senior, Cesar Reyes, about these changes.

“I am kind of bummed out we didn’t have a walk-in ceremony and getting to see our friends and family. It’s something we look forward to all year and to get it taken away sucks, but at least we get out diplomas and its finally over with,” said Chamberlain senior, Cesar Reyes.

Chamberlain Principal, Jake Russel, tells 8 On Your Side he hopes this brings closure to the Class of 2020 and wishes them the best as they move on.

“Once a Chief, always a Chief. Come back and see us. Let us hear about your success, and if you are struggling let us know about that. We still want to be a part of your lives and connect with you,” said Principal Jake Russell.

