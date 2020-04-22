Breaking News
Hillsborough schools crack down on free meals program after parents caught selling food online

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Parents will notice changes Wednesday with the grab-and-go meal program at Hillsborough County Schools.

School staff are now using a tracker to make sure parents are not cheating the system.

At the meal pickup last week several sites ran out of meals.

District officials discovered online postings of parents selling the meals, and they also turned away more than 40 cars from picking up meals because they already had school food in the car.

“We had some individuals who made undesired behaviors last week but we stand ready with new organizational controls you know hats off to operations and the IT department for helping us with this process,” said Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis.

Parents will have to give their child’s name and school ID number in order to pickup food, and so they cannot pickup more than once.

“We want to make sure that children actually get the nutrition they need to be successful during the e learning process,” said Davis.

