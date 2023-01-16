TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — South Tampa homeowners like Adam Cheslock are pushing back against two of the Hillsborough school rezoning proposals.

“We would not have looked here if the school zones were not the school zones that they are,” Cheslock told 8 On Your Side outside his new home.

Parents have told News Channel 8 they are worried about what the potential redistricting would mean for the value of their homes.

“It has the potential to have a pretty significant impact in the areas we could see the rezoning,” said Alexis Lelekis, a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. “If you look north of Kennedy, those homes are in the Plant school district and those were kind of sold under the auspice the students would be in Plant High School district.”

Lelekis is talking about the North Bon Air neighborhood where Cheslock closed on his nearly $800 thousand dollar home last year.

“We have a fairly large group of concerned homeowners in this area and every single week we meet it’s gotten bigger and bigger and bigger,” Cheslock said.

Scenarios 2 and 3 would rezone Cheslock’s neighborhood from “A” rated Plant High School to “C” rated Jefferson High School.

“An area with a higher-rated school district is most likely going to have a higher price point because it comes down to demand,” Lelekis said.

Lelekis said the quality of public schools is a top priority for out-of-state home buyers. She said the demand would only go up for homes that remain in the Plant school district.

“There’s only so many people who are willing to sell,” she said, “so then you create scarcity and that always makes people want to spend more money to get their kids a school district of their choice.”

Cheslock and his wife are expecting their first child soon.

“Here we have this nice beautiful house,” he said. “If it changes I’m going to have to change my life which would either be move out of this house, move further south or send my kid to a private school which is kind of annoying.”

No decisions have been made on a new Hillsborough school zoning map. The school board will meet for a workshop on Jan. 31 before a vote is expected at their meeting on Feb. 21.