Hillsborough school leaders back hazardous walking conditions proposal

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida state statute says a school bus is not required to pick up students who live two miles or less away from the school unless the route falls under the state’s definition of hazardous walking conditions.

It’s an issue parents bring to 8 On Your Side every year. Today, the Hillsborough County School District was the first in Florida to support a new proposal that would overhaul the law that’s been around for 46 years.

“We agree with parents. The language in that law needs to be re-visited and updated,” said school superintendent, Jeff Eakins.

Today, Hillsborough County school officials threw in support, backing a proposal called, “Four Steps for Safer Students.”

The proposal by the Florida Association of Pupil Transportation would support reviewing the decades-old law and taking a firm look at which roads are in fact hazardous.

It would require transportation for all students. Right now, the district is only reimbursed for students K-6 who are forced to walk on hazardous roads. There would also be a push for sidewalk requirements.

School officials say the proposal will be on the desks of state legislators next week.