PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County school employee who was charged with domestic battery in March 2022, was arrested again on Tuesday, according to the Gulfport Police Department.

Authorities said 56-year-old Richard Pokorny, of Gulfport, was intoxicated early Tuesday around 1:15 a.m. when he confronted the victim at their home near the intersection of Gray Street South and 11th Avenue South in Pinellas County.

Officers said the victim tried to call 911 using their cellphone when Pokorny grabbed it. That’s when the victim pulled out a gun and fired three shots toward Pokorny.

Authorities said the victim was “fearing for her life” when they fired the gun.

Pokorny then ran from the home and was found with the victim’s phone sometime later.

Pokorny was charged with tampering with a witness and violation of pretrial release. Bond was set at $35,000.