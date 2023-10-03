TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The Hillsborough County Public Schools district is trying to fill 94 Exceptional Student Education teacher vacancies.

Those are teachers who work directly with students facing disabilities. It’s concerning for district leaders as they serve over 30,000 students with special needs.

District leaders hope to fill those positions through the STEP program. It doesn’t require applicants to have a teaching background to take on the career.

“You didn’t go to school to be a teacher, but you got at least a Bachelor’s degree, and you have a care and connection with students, and we can help you become a teacher if that’s the case,” said Scott Richman, HCPS Professional Learning Supervisor.

The school district is hosting three information sessions for people interested in applying for the STEP program.

Information sessions are being held at the Instructional Services Center located at 2920 N. 40th Street in Tampa. Dates for the sessions are: