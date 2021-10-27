Hillsborough School district to host job fair amid staffing shortage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County School District is facing a staffing shortage. School leaders said it’s an issue that directly impacts students and families.

On Wednesday, the district is hosting a school job fair in hopes of filling some of those empty spots.

The school district is hoping to fill more than 300 open positions for a number of roles including teachers, substitute teachers, and nurses, bus drivers and mechanics as well as custodians and janitors, student nutrition services and after school childcare

At the job fair Wednesday, applicants will have the opportunity to meet with recruiters and hiring managers.

Althea Walker, a recruiter for the school district, said they hope to fill the spots quickly due to a staffing shortage that’s directly impacting kids in the classroom.

“It’s so important. We want to make sure we can continue to maintain and sustain a quality educational experience for all students,” Walker said.

The fair will take place Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Silo Bend Event Center, 9036 Brittany Way in Tampa.

To register, visit the job fair page on EventBrite.com.

There are other school districts in the Tampa Bay Area that are in need of positions filled. Here is a current list of how many teacher positions are open within each school district.