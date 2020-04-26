Hillsborough school district hosting virtual job fairs

Hillsborough County, FL (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County School District is looking for a few great teachers. The district is hosting a series of job fairs to recruit. They are searching for teachers for the 2020 to 2021 school year.

But since we are all social distancing, they plan to hold them virtually.

There are three planned:

Tuesday, April 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, May 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

People are encouraged to sign up for the hiring sessions ahead of time.

Click here to sign up.

The Hillsborough County School district hires roughly 1,200 news teachers every year. They’re looking for a diverse teaching pool.

LATEST STORIES: