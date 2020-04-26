Hillsborough school district hosting virtual job fairs

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hillsborough County, FL (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County School District is looking for a few great teachers. The district is hosting a series of job fairs to recruit. They are searching for teachers for the 2020 to 2021 school year.

But since we are all social distancing, they plan to hold them virtually.

There are three planned:

  • Tuesday, April 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to noon
  • Tuesday, May 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

People are encouraged to sign up for the hiring sessions ahead of time.

Click here to sign up.

The Hillsborough County School district hires roughly 1,200 news teachers every year. They’re looking for a diverse teaching pool.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss