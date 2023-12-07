TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a custodian at a Lithia elementary school for “committing numerous sexual offenses” against a minor, HCSO announced on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, detectives arrested 24-year-old Jonathan Martinez Casillas, a custodian at Bevis Elementary School, for sexual acts against a juvenile between March and June of 2018.

“I am disgusted by these actions, and we will ensure that this victim receives the support they deserve,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our detectives’ determination to remove any threat to the safety of our community’s most vulnerable remains steadfast. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work relentlessly to protect our community from the disgusting actions of these criminals who think they can prey on juveniles.”

Deputies said there is no reason to believe any children at the school were victimized and that Casillas began working there in September of 2019, over a year after the alleged offense.

Authorities say the incident was only recently brought to law enforcement and that Hillsborough County Schools were not aware of the situation when he was hired.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.