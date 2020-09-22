Hillsborough School Board, Superintendent vows to keep arts, music programs despite concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dartanya Hausburg’s son, Gavin, is part of the Eisenhower Middle School chorus and both dad and son want the program to stay.

“We’re at a point right now where education is paramount for all of our children, every child,” Hausburg said. “The idea that they would cut away some of those programs, is not in the kids’ best interest.

Like many parents, he is certainly paying attention to looming cuts, from classroom teacher positions to programs like arts and music.

8 On Your Side was at a budget meeting Tuesday morning where Superintendent Addison Davis and school board members addressed the district budget.

Their message: Do not worry.

“It’s my desire as board member that we leave the core essence of education alone. Let’s stay out of our classrooms. Let’s leave our teachers where they are because they make the most impact on our students,” said board member Tamara Shamburger.

For now, that appears to be the plan.

However, the COVID-19 crisis has caused a crisis within the Hillsborough County School District.

There are 7,000 fewer students enrolled in the district this school year, meaning access to less state funding.

The district is also over budget, Davis said.

Plus, 400 vacant staff positions will not be filled in the foreseeable future.

“But we are gonna have to make some cuts. I don’t know what that numbers is, but we’ve started with vacancies and vacancies that were funded, we’ve got to start there first,” said school board chairman Steve Cona.

A school board meeting got underway at 4 p.m. at district headquarters and dozens of people packed the front entrance, with signs. Some sang as an apparent show of solidarity for music programs. Thirty people signed up to address the board about their concerns.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: