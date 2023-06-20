HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County School Board members unanimously voted to approve Van Ayers as interim school superintendent on Tuesday.

Ayers will take over the job to replace Addison Davis, after Davis turned in a letter of resignation to the board.

Ayers began his career as a chemistry teacher before becoming assistant principal at Blake High School, and then principal at Jefferson High School.

The school board will now begin the process of searching for a permanent replacement for Davis.

“We’ll look at every single candidate, as we know, Tampa is one of the top places to live in, so I feel like we are going to have many, many, many applicants who are interested,” said School Board Chair Nadia Combs.

Board member Patricia Rendon says the process could take a long time.

“With a school district the size of Hillsborough County, this could take a few months. It could really take a bit of time to find the right person and so the interim superintendent is just as prepared to make the decisions like any superintendent would,” said Rendon.

Ayers says he is looking forward to take on the job.

“Moving forward, this school district is in a great place, to be able to build on Mr. Davis’s leadership, we are in a phenomenal place and as I said, this is one of the top school districts in the nation and we are going to prove that this year,” said Ayers.