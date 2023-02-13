HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Monday, Hillsborough County school board members will take a closer look at Superintendent Addison Davis’ recommendation for new boundaries in the district.

The new plan, scenario 4, comes after weeks of passionate community feedback about the original 3 plans. The opinions came from parents and students.

“I’m begging you to not move me away from my school, my friendships, my AP classes, my after-school activities, my sports teams jeopardizing my happiness and mental health,” fifth-grader Liam Smith said.

Many expressed concerns about students moving schools and property values under the first three proposals.

The new plan, scenario 4, would still require approximately 15,000 students to switch schools. Six schools would be fully repurposed. If approved, the changes wouldn’t go into effect until the 2024-25 school year.

“It gives parents time to make their decisions in case they want to do something different than their assigned school,” Parent Brad Smith said,

According to Davis, the proposal will save the district nearly $13 million.

“The very overutilized schools which are 110% or above capacity or above capacity in the very underutilized which are 59% or below,” he said.

No public comment will be allowed during Monday’s workshop. The scheduled start time is 10 a.m. at the instructional services center on North 40th Street.

Community meetings are scheduled for February 20-23 at the following location and times: