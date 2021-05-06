Hillsborough school board holding special meeting to address district’s ‘financial crisis’

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County school board is set to hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the school district’s looming financial crisis.

According to the school district’s website, board members will hold a special meeting where they will discuss and vote on a financial recovery plan.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has given the county a tight deadline to come up with a plan to fund a state-mandated emergency reserve.

Money in the reserve account must equal two percent of the total county budget and can only be used in case of disaster or emergency. The county is projecting a $107 million shortfall in the account.

“The district’s lack of attention to this issue since 2015 has already created a disruption with your workforce, and your lack of comprehensive and timely action at present threatens the basic delivery of educational services to the Hillsborough’s students,” Commissioner Corcoran wrote to School Board Chair Lynn Gray.

The school board has until May 12 to submit a plan to fix its financial crisis.