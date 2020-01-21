Hillsborough School Board conducts final interviews for superintendent

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County School Board is a step closer to hiring the next Superintendent for the school district.

After a nationwide search of more than 1,200 applicants from 48 states, the school board has narrowed their search to three men.

  • Dr. Peter Licata: Current Regional Superintendent from Palm Beach County, Fl.
  • Dr. Don Haddad: Current Superintendent from Longmont, Colorado.
  • Addison Davis: Current Superintendent from Clay County Florida.

The school board will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to conduct final interviews with Licata, Haddad and Davis. After the interviews, the board may vote for the next Superintendent.

The search came after Hillsborough County’s current Superintendent, Jeff Eakins, announced his retirement. Eakins retires in June and the newly elected Superintendent will begin working July 1st.

