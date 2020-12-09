Hillsborough Public Schools offering winter break meal bags

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools will be giving out winter break meal bags to students from Dec. 14 through Dec. 16.

Each meal bag contains seven breakfasts and lunches. The bags include one loaf of bread, deli turkey, mashed potatoes, sliced, canned fruit, liquid eggs, frozen French toast sticks, yogurt and milk.

Reservations are required to receive a meal bag and they are available as long as supplies last.

Meal bags can be reserved online by providing the student’s name, student number and an email address or phone number.

The meal bags will be distributed at The Center for Nutrition and Culinary Services, located at 9036 Brittany Way in Tampa.

Parents can pick up the bags at the following times:

Dec. 14: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 15: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 16: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Parents with questions can call 813-840-7092.