Hillsborough playgrounds, skate parks to reopen Monday

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Images – WFLA Use Only

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – All playgrounds, splash pads, outdoor fitness equipment, and skate parks will reopen at Hillsborough County parks on Monday.

Parks were closed in late March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and even though parks gradually reopened, playgrounds, splash pads, and skateboard parks remained off-limits to residents.

Those who decide to go to playgrounds, splash pads, and skateboard parks should practice social distancing. If social distancing is not possible, please wear a face-covering or mask.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss