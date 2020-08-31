Hillsborough playgrounds, skate parks to reopen Monday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – All playgrounds, splash pads, outdoor fitness equipment, and skate parks will reopen at Hillsborough County parks on Monday.

Parks were closed in late March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and even though parks gradually reopened, playgrounds, splash pads, and skateboard parks remained off-limits to residents.

Those who decide to go to playgrounds, splash pads, and skateboard parks should practice social distancing. If social distancing is not possible, please wear a face-covering or mask.

