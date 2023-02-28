HILLSBOROUGH, Fla. (WFLA) — Members of the Hillsborough County School Board are scheduled to make their first vote on proposals to rezone the district on Tuesday.

Parents are anxious and hope for clarity on where their kids will attend school.

“If there’s a change they will not have the same opportunities they currently have,” Jerry Boyle said.

Superintendent Addison Davis says the scenario he’s suggesting addresses enrollment issues at schools that are underused and overcrowded. According to Davis it requires roughly 15,000 students to switch school, fewer than other plans, and saves the district nearly $14 million a year.

Some school board members worry the superintendent’s recommendation doesn’t save enough money and that it might disproportionately impact students of color.

“What our job is, is to make sure for that amount of savings the impact that we’re looking at having on our students lives and our families lives is worth that much money,” Jessica Vaughn said.

On Tuesday, board members can call for a vote on the superintendent’s recommendation, vote on one of the other three proposals or push the decision to a later date.

“At some point, they need to make a decision,” Boyle said.

According to Davis, teachers and school staff would not lose their jobs under any of the scenarios. Additionally, he says the district will provide impacted students, families and staff with support before and after the transition.