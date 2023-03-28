TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect in a pair of murders in Dover and Thonotosassa was caught trying to plan the murder of a prime witness in her case, according to Hillsborough County deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Fatima Garcia Avila, 21, allegedly tried to solicit inmates at the Falkenburg Road Jail to kill the witness.

Garcia Avila was one of two suspects in two murders that happened in July 2022, according to deputies. She and Daniel Negrete, 27, were accused of killing two people that had familial ties to them.

The sheriff’s office said she had been detained since her initial arrest. The HCSO Jail Intelligence Squad learned of the plot to kill the prime witness when other cooperating witnesses came forward, according to the sheriff.

“This is a woman who has no regard for life other than her own, and she continues to prove that even behind bars,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I commend the work of the detention deputies and staff for being attentive, alert, and stopping another potential murder.”

Garcia Avila was charged with a new charge of solicitation to commit murder Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said she was placed under even stricter restrictions to protect the witnesses in the investigation.