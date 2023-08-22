TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four years after a man was shot and killed in a Tampa neighborhood, a second suspect is behind bars.

On Monday, Aug. 21, Hillsborough County detectives arrested 42-year-old Timothy Kerr, of Brandon, for an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder with a firearm.

Despite a brief foot pursuit, deputies were able to take down Kerr at the intersection of North 56th Street and Oakland Drive – about two miles from the original crime scene.

Deputies allege Kerr was involved in the 2019 murder of a man who was found in the backyard of a home along the 6000 block of 43rd Street in Tampa.

“Through years of unrelenting investigation, our detectives have pursued every lead, and today, we see the culmination of their tireless efforts,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We are thankful for our partnership with the United States Marshal’s Taskforce; this arrest exemplifies the power of collaboration in delivering justice.”

The investigation remains ongoing.