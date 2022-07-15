TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a Hillsborough County middle school worker for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Deputies began their investigation of Sean Shafer, 23, in May after they received a cyber tip that he had child pornography on his electronic devices.

According to the sheriff’s office, their investigation found 15 confirmed files of child pornography, which appeared to be downloaded from the internet.

Shafer is said to be a paraprofessional at Mulrennan Middle School in Valrico. However, it is not believed any students were victims at the time of this report.

“The well-being of children should be the top priority for all of our school district employees, so it is especially upsetting that someone who works in the classroom would share obscene images of children online,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our office will continue working diligently to find and arrest any individual who seeks to take advantage of minors or aides in their victimization.”

The Hillsborough County School District condemned the alleged crimes in a statement and said he was terminated from his position.

“We are both shocked and disgusted by these allegations,” the statement said. “Mr. Shafer has been with our district since 2018 and has had no reported incidents involving students. He will not be returning to our district.”



Shafer was charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography, 26 counts of in-state transmission of child pornography by electronic device, and one count of possession of obscene material.