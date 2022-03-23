TOWN ‘N’ COUNTRY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he met a minor at a Town ‘n’ Country gas station for sex.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Jorge Moreno arranged to meet an 11-year-old girl at the gas station on Monday, where she left with him in his car. The two then engaged in sexual intercourse, according to deputies.

Deputies said they were called after the victim’s mom found text messages between her daughter and Moreno on the victim’s cell phone. The victim told deputies her and Moreno arranged another meeting at the same gas station for the next day.

According to deputies, the two did not know each other before this interaction.

Detectives then met Moreno at the gas station on Tuesday, where he admitted to the sexual relationship with the child.

He was arrested and charged with sexual battery (victim under 12 defendant over 18), unlawful use of a two-way communication device, traveling to meet a minor after using computer services/devices to solicit certain illegal acts, and use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts.

“There are people out there who are predatory and seeking out minors for sex, but in Hillsborough County, if you’re coming for our children, we’re coming for you,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.