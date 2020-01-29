Hillsborough man gets life sentence for crash that killed linemen after hurricane

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
R-John-Goedtke----------16x_1540459390879.jpg

CHIPLEY, Fla. (AP) — A man who prosecutors say was high on drugs when his pickup truck fatally struck three utility workers in the Florida Panhandle as they were repairing power lines after Hurricane Michael was sentenced Monday to life in prison.

John Goedtke, 38, of Thonotosassa, had pleaded no contest last week to three counts of DUI manslaughter, one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and one count of driving without a license, court records indicate. He was sentenced by a judge in Florida’s Washington County.

Goedtke was pulling a trailer at high speed just before he crashed his pickup truck in October 2018 north of Panama City, according to investigators. They said Goedtke was driving near Chipley when his truck veered off a state road onto the shoulder and struck George Cecil, Ryan Barrett and James Ussery.

Goedtke ran from the scene but was later tracked down and captured, authorities said. Lab analysis of blood drawn shortly after the crash showed Goedtke had enough methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system to render him impaired, according to prosecutors.

Cecil, 52, and Barrett, 22, worked for North Carolina-based Lee Electrical Construction, and Ussery, 61, for the West Florida Electric Cooperative.

Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Oct. 10, 2018. It was the first Category 5 storm to strike the contiguous United States since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

LATEST STORIES:


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues"

Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater"

Crash closes State Road 54

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes State Road 54"

Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning"

Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade"

Years after fire, Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Years after fire, Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen"

Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus"

Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus"

Gift cards destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift cards destroyed"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss