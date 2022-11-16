TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa jury found a man guilty of murder in the killing of a local elementary school teacher, the Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Circuit said.

On May 28, Matthew Terry and Kay Baker, who were in a relationship, had an argument. Baker was later found stabbed to death.

Terry was previously convicted in Michigan for stabbing a previous girlfriend multiple times. When he was released from prison, he moved to Florida. Five months later, he took Baker’s life.

Baker was a math teacher at an elementary school and the mother of two children.

“Today is a day for us to remember this amazing and beautiful soul that was taken from our community in a senseless, despicable act. Kay Baker was a public servant and treasured member of her family. I have visited with her family throughout the trial and our trial team has worked tirelessly to seek justice. I am proud of all of our prosecutors and support staff who stepped-up in light of the speedy trial deadlines to support this trial team, which included Assistant State Attorneys Justin Diaz and Darrell Dirks. I am thankful for the quick work of the Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to ensure we had all the evidence we needed to prove this crime. “ State Attorney Susan Lopez

Lopez said, “I want every person in our community to know that there are resources available to help you get out of a violent relationship. Violence is never OK and never the answer.”

Anyone who needs help can call or text the Spring of Tampa Bay at 813-247-SAFE.

The case will move to the penalty phase, where prosecutors will ask a jury to recommend the death penalty for Terry.