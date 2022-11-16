TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa jury found a man guilty of murder in the killing of a local elementary school teacher, the Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Circuit said.
On May 28, Matthew Terry and Kay Baker, who were in a relationship, had an argument. Baker was later found stabbed to death.
Terry was previously convicted in Michigan for stabbing a previous girlfriend multiple times. When he was released from prison, he moved to Florida. Five months later, he took Baker’s life.
Baker was a math teacher at an elementary school and the mother of two children.
“Today is a day for us to remember this amazing and beautiful soul that was taken from our community in a senseless, despicable act. Kay Baker was a public servant and treasured member of her family. I have visited with her family throughout the trial and our trial team has worked tirelessly to seek justice. I am proud of all of our prosecutors and support staff who stepped-up in light of the speedy trial deadlines to support this trial team, which included Assistant State Attorneys Justin Diaz and Darrell Dirks. I am thankful for the quick work of the Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to ensure we had all the evidence we needed to prove this crime. “State Attorney Susan Lopez
Lopez said, “I want every person in our community to know that there are resources available to help you get out of a violent relationship. Violence is never OK and never the answer.”
Anyone who needs help can call or text the Spring of Tampa Bay at 813-247-SAFE.
The case will move to the penalty phase, where prosecutors will ask a jury to recommend the death penalty for Terry.