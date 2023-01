HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County school leaders have decided to delay school boundary changes and possible school closures in the county by at least two weeks.

A school board workshop that was scheduled for Jan. 30 will now be held on Feb. 13.

Hillsborough County Public Schools also announced that it will hold additional community meetings from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23.

