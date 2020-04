HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – K9 deputies with the Hillsborough County sheriff’s office got a sweet tweet from a local girl on Monday.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that a little girl named Piper stopped by their office with peanut butter “pupcakes,” made just for the K9 deputies.

“As you can see, they wasted no time enjoying them! ūüėč Thank you for thinking of our K9s, Piper! ‚̧ԳŹ” the sheriff’s office posted.