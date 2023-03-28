TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County jury has found Michael Keetley guilty of the first-degree murder in the deaths of two men, and the attempted murder of four others on Thanksgiving Day in 2010.

Keetley stood without emotion as the clerk read the verdicts against him—guilty on all counts.

The verdict came after a three-week trial and three days of deliberation.

It was the second time Keetley has been put on trial for the crimes. A previous jury was not able to reach a verdict in 2020.

Keetley was found guilty of killing brothers Juan and Sergio Guitron at their Ruskin home.

Prosecutors say Keeltey was out for revenge after he had been robbed and shot while driving his ice cream truck. The state contends Keetley shot the wrong men, thinking they were the ones responsible for shooting him.

On Monday, the mother of Juan and Sergio Guitron broke down in tears after the verdicts were read.

“I’m happy, real, real happy and I’m taken. Finally I got justice for my kids,” said Paz Quezada who has waited for more than 12 years to hear a verdict in the case.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Susan Lopez says the guilty verdict is justice for all of the victims and their families.

“Today is about the victims, all six of the victims and it is our offices hope and prayer that today’s verdict will begin to bring closure from the nightmare that they have all had to live,” said Lopez.

The guilty verdicts with two counts of first-degree murder come with a mandatory charge of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The judge set a date for sentencing in May.