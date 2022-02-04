Hillsborough investigators solve 14-year-old cold case, man arrested

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old cold case was solved by Hillsborough County investigators after a woman’s body was found at a mobile home park in 2007.

Deputies said Jonathan Burns called 911 the night of the crime in July of 2007, stating his involvement in an altercation with the woman just after 1 a.m. When deputies arrived at the Nature’s Trail Mobile Home Park in Thonotosassa, the woman’s body was found with upper body trauma.

Deputies said they later discovered the woman was dependent on a walker and wheelchair.

Burns never spoke with law enforcement and an insufficient amount of evidence ultimately left the case open. Years later, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit revisited the case.

As a result of its investigation, new evidence was discovered, leading to Burns’ arrest.

“We know that every cold case represents long-awaited answers for the family and friends of victims, and that is why our Cold Case Unit is so passionate and dedicated to solving these crimes,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Thanks to the hard work of our investigators, we are now able to not only bring closure to loved ones but bring a murderer to justice.”

Burns faces a felony first degree murder charge.