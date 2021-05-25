Hillsborough homeowner can’t sell home until code enforcement issue resolved

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Ken Jones lives in Hillsborough County in a home on a piece of land that has been in his family’s name for more than 100 years.

Family friend, Chris Pierce says Mr. Jones is advancing in age and no longer able to care for the home or the property.

“Unfortunately he can’t do it anymore,” said Pierce.

Hillsborough County Code Enforcement has issued notices to Jones more than a year ago, but Pierce says his friend had too much pride to ask for help.

The front year is overgrown with vegetation and filled is junk and trash along with an inoperable R.V. in the driveway.

A code enforcement officer cited Jones and told him it all has to be cleaned up.

“They are talking about assessing a 300 dollar a day fine on him starting Friday if this issue is not resolved,” said Pierce.

Jones sought to sell the home to move into a home where he can get more care and was hoping to close on the sale of the home this week.

Pierce says a developer plans to clear the land, demolish the home and build three new homes in its place but the buyer can’t close on the home until the code enforcement issue is resolved.

“Literally there is a clean-up crew and a bulldozer crew on go when ink is on paper, this place will be leveled,” said Pierce.

A spokesman for Hillsborough County says the code enforcement case should not impact the sale.

Once the property is signed over to the new buyer the initial code enforcement case will close. As long as the developer clears the land no further citations will be issued.

Pierce says he just wants to help a man who has been there for him many times.

“He’s been like a father figure to me for a good long while,” said Pierce.