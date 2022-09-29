TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Florida continues its recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is giving tips on post-storm health and safety protocols.

Health officials are urging residents and visitors to Hillsborough to be careful as the community recovers from the storm’s damage. In particular, they’ve sent a warning about food safety.

According to FDOH, residents should “never taste food to determine its safety” after a power outage. “When in doubt, throw it out,” the department said. Additionally, after a “prolonged power outage,” food items should be checked over individually and separately.

Refrigerated or frozen foods might not be safe to eat after the power goes out for a while, according to Hillsborough FDOH.

“As you evaluate food after a power outage, remember that perishable food can safely last 4-hours in a refrigerator, 48-hours in a full freezer, and 24-hours in a half-full freezer,” FDOH said. The best way to make sure your food doesn’t spoil during an outage is to prepare by adding “blocks of dry ice or large, reusable frozen gel packs to prolong the cool temperatures in the refrigerator and freezer.”

The department also warned about effects from bouts of heavy rain and flooding, saying it may have effects on food safety, sewage safety, and risk of mold developing.

Health officials said to throw away any items that might get moist or damp during flooding or leaks from storms.

“Moisture that enters buildings from leaks or flooding accelerates mold growth” and “can cause disease, trigger allergic reactions, and continue to damage materials long after the storm.”

Once the storm passes and it’s safe to turn on the power again, FDOH said to close doors and windows, then use fans and dehumidifiers to remove the moisture trapped indoors. The department also warned residents not to mix cleaning products together to avoid toxic vapors.