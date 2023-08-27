HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue celebrated its 50th anniversary this month with an open house event for families.

HCFR also hosted a special open house event Sunday afternoon that allowed residents to tour one of the 45 stations, interact with fire trucks, learn the history, and meet their local fire crew.

Visitors were able to enjoy seeing how their local firefighters live and work right in their neighborhood.

The video shows families trying on firefighter hats, riding in the trucks, and talking to fighters themselves.

HCFR also launched a new story series called, “50 Stories for 50 Years.”

Since 1973, the department’s firefighters, paramedics, and support staff have built a legacy that would be the envy of any league of superheroes. From rescues on the edge of disaster to stories of selfless sacrifice and bravery, and to those big fire trucks, each station has a story to tell.

HCFR is compiling 50 stories over the year on their page, highlighting the courageous work of the brave men and women who have served for the past 50 years and beyond.

The department said some of the stories will look at specific fires or rescues, and others will focus on the history and the features of the station, or a special apparatus.

Each week, the station will feature a brand-new story.