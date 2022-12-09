TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The holiday season brings things like Christmas trees and fun time with family, but it also brings a lot of possible dangers that could end with a firetruck pulling up in front of your house.

When using a fire extinguisher, remember the word P.A.S.S.: pull, aim, squeeze and sweep.

“So you’re going to pull the pin, get the nozzle, squeeze the trigger, and you’re going to spray the base of the fire,” said Division Chief Michael Hagewood.

Fire extinguishers play a fundamental role in minimizing the effects fire can cause, but only if you know how to use them.

Sprinkler systems are another life saving tool.

Two thousand five hundred people nationwide die by living in a home without a sprinkler system.

It’s something Tampa Fire Rescue Fire Marshal John Reed says can be the difference between life and death.

“You can see how fast it activated compared to the fire that had no fire sprinkler protection,” he said. “You also see how fast it out the fire out.”

“That difference alone will provide life saving atmosphere on camera compared to unfortunately the condition we saw earlier,” he continued. “Those conditions are not survivable.”

“These with fire sprinkler protection give you that extra time to get out safe: pets, everyone.”

One of the ways you could end up setting off that sprinkler system is frying a turkey incorrectly.

“Make sure you’ve protected yourself,” said Temple Terrace Fire Department Captain Joe Cable. “You need to made sure the area is clear, make sure the turkey is prepared appropriately: it’s nice and thawed, not a lot of water and moisture content for the bird and make sure the oil is at the right level and temperature.”

The US Fire Administration is also releasing fire safety tips you should keep in mind this holiday season: