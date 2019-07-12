Hillsborough families worried about I.C.E. raids

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – On Friday the Beth El Farm Worker Ministry recognized a group of hard-working students who hope soon they will be in college.

Jose is one of the students. His mother entered the United States illegally. She came here from Guatemala to make a better life for her family and still works in a packing plant in Hillsborough County.

Jose didn’t want his last name to be used because even though he was born in the United States he is worried about his mother and she is worried about him.

“She’s kind of worried for us, especially for her because if one day ICE comes and takes her away, we really have no one to support us,” said Jose.

I.C.E. raids are scheduled to begin around the country on Sunday and Jose is concerned if his mother is deported, his college dreams will be over because he will have to work to support his younger brothers and sisters.

“I would have to be supporting them every day,” said Jose.

Kathleen Dain is the Executive Director of the Beth El Farm Worker Ministry and says many migrant families in Hillsborough County are concerned about the raids.

“Having these immigration raids is adding a whole other level of anxiety into a very fragile community,” said Dain.

She believes the farm workers are a vital part of the American economy but for many, there is no legal path into the country.

“For someone who has crossed the border, whether they’ve overstayed a visa or just crossed, the likelihood that they can gain any kind of legal status is next to impossible,” said Dain.