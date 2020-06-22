Hillsborough EPG to vote on possible mask mandate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group is set to vote on a possible mask mandate Monday.

After much back and forth about a possible mask mandate within Hillsborough County last Thursday, the EPG passed a 5-3 vote to have the county attorney draft an mask mandate ordinance. The group will vote on the ordinance Monday.

If the vote passes, employees and customers would be required to wear a mask inside businesses. The ordinance would not force people to wear a mask outside.

This vote comes the following week after mask mandates took effect in the city of Tampa and the city of St. Petersburg.

The EPG will meet at 1:30 p.m.