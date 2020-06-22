Watch News Channel 8 on WTTA morning bar

LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Hillsborough EPG to vote on possible mask mandate

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group is set to vote on a possible mask mandate Monday.

After much back and forth about a possible mask mandate within Hillsborough County last Thursday, the EPG passed a 5-3 vote to have the county attorney draft an mask mandate ordinance. The group will vote on the ordinance Monday.

If the vote passes, employees and customers would be required to wear a mask inside businesses. The ordinance would not force people to wear a mask outside.

This vote comes the following week after mask mandates took effect in the city of Tampa and the city of St. Petersburg.

The EPG will meet at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss