Hillsborough Education Foundation in need of school supplies

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF) needs school supplies for their Teaching Tools Resource Center, a place where teachers at Title I Schools in Hillsborough County can get school supplies for free.

Right now, the Teaching Tools Resource Center is depleted of its inventory.

“We need the basic supplies pencils, erasers, pens, backpacks, notebooks, all of the essentials,” said Kendra Oestreich, Director of Communications for Hillsborough Education Foundation.

Oestreich tells 8 On Your Side that the school supplies have been drained over the last year, due to the pandemic.

“There weren’t as many supply drives, not as many people donating, so therefore our supplies were already depleted and then we went through the whole school year still serving those teachers who really needed it and now we are just really low on supplies now,” added Oestreich.

This is a crucial resource to help teachers make sure their students have the necessary tools to succeed.

“So this helps those teachers that will spend hundreds of their own dollars to make sure those students are equipped with the tools that they need,” said Oestreich.

HEF is needing the community to step up and either host school supply drives or simply just donate supplies to fill the need in their Teaching Tools Resource Center.