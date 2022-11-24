TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy has been suspended after being arrested for driving under the influence, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Detention Deputy Nathan Weaver, 42, of Riverview was arrested Wednesday by the Clearwater Police Department.

“We hold our employees to the same standard that we expect from the public,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Driving under the influence is never an option, and this deputy’s poor decision is a great disappointment.”

The sheriff’s office said Weaver worked under the Department of Detention Services. He has since been suspended without pay.