HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough detectives said they are searching for an SUV that is possibly connected to a deadly hit-and-run that happened in December.

Just before midnight on Dec. 23, 2022, investigators said a person was found lying in the eastbound lane of Hartford Street near South 66th Street. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for a white SUV that may have been involved in the crash. It released a video of the suspected vehicle of interest on Wednesday.

Investigators said the SUV could have front-end damage in the center or front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.