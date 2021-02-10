Hillsborough deputy who tackled streaker at Super Bowl was a high school QB

TAMPA (WFLA) – You have probably heard the story of the streaker at Super Bowl LV. But you probably have not heard about the deputy who tackled him just before making it into the end zone.

Hillsborough County Deputy Clint Stearns was the man who tackled the streaker, and he even has football roots in the Tampa Bay area.

Deputy Stearns played defense until he got switched to quarterback at Plant City High School. He joined the sheriff’s office in 2014.

The streaker, identified by law enforcement as 31-year-old Yuri Andrade, was arrested after rushing the field at Raymond James Stadium and delaying the Bucs’ win over the Chiefs on Sunday night.

As Andrade was charging toward the endzome when Stearns tackled him at the one yard line.

Andrade was released from jail Monday morning after posting a $500 bond. Andrade is from Boca Raton, Florida.