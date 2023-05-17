TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy was reunited with the baby he helped deliver on SR-60 in Plant City just two weeks earlier.

Deputy “Red” Jones was approached by the panicking father of the baby on Sunday, April 30, as his pregnant wife was about to give birth.

To ease her nerves, Jones engaged in small talk with the mother as he rendered aid.

“Is this your first baby?” Jones asked.

“No, this is sixth,” the mother said.

“Whoo, y’all need a better hobby,” Jones jokingly added.

The delivery was a success, with body camera video showing the deputy holding the baby girl.

(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office) (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

In a social media post, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said “Her name is NOT Red, but “Little Red” is a cool nickname! What do y’all think?!”