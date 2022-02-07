Hillsborough deputy justified in shooting of armed retired cop

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy who fatally shot an elderly man in December 2021 while conducting a welfare check inside his home will not face criminal charges, according to the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office.

The decision comes after the attorney’s office conducted an “exhaustive review of all available evidence and applicable legal standards.” The office added that the deputy was justified in her use of deadly force against 88-year-old Ronald Ehrich.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Ehrich was a former police officer with the TPD, having served from 1955 to 1979.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, the sheriff’s office got a call from a resident in the Copperfield neighborhood concerned for the wellbeing of her neighbor. Despite the deputy announcing herself to Ehrich several times calling out “Sheriff’s Office” as she moved throughout the home.

The sheriff said the deputy searched the home for Ehrich while announcing their presence. Eventually, the deputy heard Ehrich’s voice asking who is there.

Body cam video showed the deputy asking if he was ok, but Ehrich exited the room with a gun and stated that he was prepared to shoot her. He continued to advance down the hallway toward the deputy.

With his gun in hand, Ehrich stepped through the doorway into the room where the deputy had taken cover.

Chronister said body cam video confirmed that the deputy even tried to show Ehrich that the deputy was in uniform with her flashlight. All the while, the deputy pleaded for the man to drop the gun.

“Nobody is in trouble!” the deputy is seen yelling as Ehrich approached. “Sir, put the gun down!”

The State Attorney’s Office said the deputy shot Ehrich three times, and Ehrich was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

“This is tragic for the deputy sheriff, tragic for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, tragic for this elderly man and his family,” Chronister said.