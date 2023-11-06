TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A DUI driver crashed into an off-duty Hillsborough County deputy conducting safety detail on I-75 early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around midnight in the northbound lanes south of College Avenue.

The deputy, who was providing traffic control services for a construction crew, was parked in the left lane of the interstate when a Honda Accord crashed into his truck from behind.

According to a release, the Accord’s driver, identified as Courtney Lynnette Settle, 24, showed signs of impairment. She was arrested at the scene on charges of driving under the influence with personal damage and personal injury.

Credit: HCSO Credit: HCSO

“Driving under the influence is completely unacceptable, and there is no excuse for putting the lives of others at risk with such reckless behavior,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “The consequences of impaired driving can be devastating and life-changing. We will not tolerate such disregard for the safety and well-being of our community.”

The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was not taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.