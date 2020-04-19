Hillsborough deputy hospitalized after being rear-ended during traffic stop

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy was transported to the hospital after being rear-ended by a driver at a high rate of speed on Interstate 275 Sunday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was sitting inside a marked patrol SUV blocking a lane of traffic on I-275 South, just before E. Floribraska Avenue, as another deputy conducted a DUI traffic stop.

Both deputies had their emergency lights on, but a driver didn’t notice them and collided into the back of the first patrol vehicle. No other vehicles were struck in the collision.

Both the deputy and the 22-year-old driver were transported to Tampa General Hospital with minor neck and back injuries.

The driver was cited for careless driving and violation of the ‘move over’ law.

